Ranbir Kapoor's movies are known for being shot in different locations across the country. Ranbir Kapoor's prominent films include Rajneeti, Saawariya, Sanju, Tamasha, Roy, Bombay Velvet, Rockstar, Barfi, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and many more. Kapoor is not only passionate about acting but also is a traveller who loves discovering new places. Listed below are more details on Ranbir Kapoor's go-to travel destinations that fans must try out.

Ranbir Kapoor's go-to travel destinations that his fans must try out without fail

1) Puglia, Italy

In one of the interviews with a leading entertainment portal, Ranbir Kapoor revealed his love for Puglia, Italy. Kapoor's love for Puglia's whitewashed hill towns, greenery, and peace will make his fans want to check out this place. This small town is known for its baroque architecture, small huts and much more.

2) New York

This city is one that has stolen the hearts of many, including Ranbir Kapoor. New York has been seen in many Bollywood movies. With the city's diverse culture, fancy food and famous places to see, this is one where boredom has very little scope.

3) Venice

Another beautiful Italian city that has captured Ranbir Kapoor's heart is Venice. It is a unique city that thrives on its canals as there are no roads. The city is known as The Floating City, City of Water, City of Masks, etc. Kapoor also likes to travel to these places with his family and friends. It is also considered to be one of the most popular travel destinations in the world.

