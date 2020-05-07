Ranbir Kapoor's Highest-rated Films On Rotten Tomatoes That Are Also Fan-favourites

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the highest-paid actors of Bollywood, popular for his films like Wake Up Sid and Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani. Coming from the most popular family of Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor got his first break in Bollywood with the film Bachna Ae Haseeno. Here some of Ranbir Kapoor’s other highest-rated films in Bollywood, according to Rotten Tomatoes.

Ranbir Kapoor’s highest-rated Bollywood films according to Rotten Tomatoes

Rocket Singh- 88%

Directed by Shimit Amin, Rocket Singh starred Ranbir Kapoor and Gauhar Khan in the lead roles. Rocket Singh is Ranbir Kapoor’s highest-rated film on Rotten Tomatoes. It followed the story of a B.Com graduate who goes on to become the top salesman of his company. He soon starts operating a parallel company, and trouble starts kicking in.

Rockstar- 83%

Rated as 83%, Rockstar featured Nargis Fakhri, Aditi Rao Hydari and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles. This film Rockstar is considered as Ranbir Kapoor’s highly acclaimed performance. Rockstar is about a college student who wants to become a musician and his heartbreak leads him to become one but also becoming a reason for his destruction.

Jagga Jasoos-82%

Starring Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles, Jagga Jasoos is a musical film rated 82% on Rotten Tomatoes. The superhit film was directed by Anurag Basu. It follows the story of a boy who sets on a mysterious mission to find his father along with the help of a journalist.

Tamasha- 67%

Tamasha is Imtiaz Ali’s most underrated film. This film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone has some of the best songs in the film and is rated 67% on Rotten Tomatoes. The film follows a couple Tara and Ved who meet in Croatia and hide their identities. However, when they come to their normal selves in Delhi, they try to find their true self.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani-67%

One of Ranbir Kapoor’s best characters till date, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani also stars Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin in the lead roles. The film follows the life of a travel enthusiast who falls in love with a girl Naina. Years later they meet at a friend’s wedding and things change on, from then.

