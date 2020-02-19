Ranbir Kapoor's Hilarious Scenes From 'Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani'; Check Them Out

Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, featuring Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor, was loved by the audience upon its release in 2009. This romantic comedy movie established Ranbir Kapoor as a versatile Bollywood actor. Moreover, the duo's on-screen chemistry was adored by their respective fans.

The film revolves around an irresponsible and carefree lad, Prem (Ranbir Kapoor), who loves to spend time with his buddies. However, he falls in love with a beautiful girl Jenny (Katrina Kaif), who transformed him completely. Though the storyline looked common, Ranbir Kapoor's charm took the movie to another level.

Besides the stunning star cast and storyline, its songs were also quite catchy. Tracks including Tu Jaane Na, Tera Hone Laga Hoon and Prem Ki Naiya topped music charts for months. Apart from being chartbusters, its songs are still widely popular. We have compiled some of the film’s hilarious scenes to refresh your memory.

Here are Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani’s most hilarious scenes

1. Prem’s mother meets Jenny

When Jenny's boyfriend goes missing, Prem helps her. He brings Jenny to his house and asks his mother to hide her from his father. As the film proceeds, a series of hilarious moments occur. Prem also wears Jenny’s outfit that makes his potential in-laws flee. Furthermore, his mother sings a romantic song for his father to distract him from going to the bathroom, where Jenny was hiding. This makes it the most hilarious scene in the whole movie.

2. Prem rescues Jenny

Jenny gets abducted by a gangster. However, Prem brings two bags of money brimming with fake notes. Earlier they do not realise it, but when they do, the place is filled with chaos. This comedy scene is followed by Jenny hitting Prem’s head several times while attempting to help him.

3. Prem eats chicken

In the initial part of the film, Prem falls in love with Jenny. To impress his Christian love interest, Prem’s friends convince him to try non-veg food. But when he goes on a date with her, she reveals that she hates meat. Prem stays stunned and runs after his goofy friends to bash them.

4. Prem becomes Jenny’s dance partner

Though Jenny is uncomfortable around Tony, her family asks him to accompany her to the party. Therefore, she refuses Prem for being her dance partner. He tries irritating Tony with petty pranks.

