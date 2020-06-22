Unseen Pic Of The Day: Saif Ali Khan And Sister Saba Give Major Sibling Goals

Bollywood has many adorable sibling duos who are adored for their loving bond. Talking about this, it is not a hidden fact that actor Saif Ali Khan also shares a close bond with his sisters Soha Ali Khan and Saba Ali Khan. In a recent unseen picture which has been going viral on social media, the actor can be seen striking a pose with his sister Saba.

Saif Ali Khan can be seen posing with sister Saba Ali Khan

The picture has Saif and Saba all smiles as they strike a pose alongside each other. Saif looks dapper in a casual grey t-shirt along with faded blue jeans. While Saba looks pretty in a black leopard-printed attire with which she has also opted for a sling bag and glares. The siblings make way for an endearing picture together. Take a look at the unseen picture of Saif and Saba.

Saif Ali Khan can be seen posing with his mother and sister

Not only this, but there are also often many adorable childhood pictures of Saif along with his siblings which flood social media. Recently a throwback picture of Sharmila Tagore had been going viral on social media wherein she could be seen posing with her kids Saif and Soha. The beautiful black and white picture has Sharmila striking a pose for the camera while a young Saif and a baby Soha could be seen nestled on her lap.

The picture has their mother, Sharmila looking ethereal in her printed saree. The Amar Prem actor could be seen donning a sleek hair along with a bindi. While a younger Saif could be seen giving out a surprised and intense glare while being seated on his mother's lap.

It is also a baby Soha who could be seen exuding cuteness in the picture. Sporting a tiny frock, Soha has her small hands wrapped around her mother, Sharmila's hands. Take a look at the beautiful throwback picture of Sharmila posing with her kids, Saif and Soha.

On the work front, Saif was last seen in the film Jawaani Jaaneman. The movie also starred Tabu and marked the debut of Alaya F. He was also seen in the action flick Laal Kaptaan. The movie had a cameo appearance of Sonakshi Sinha.

