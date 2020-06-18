Shraddha Kapoor's Songs That Have Crossed 100 Million Views On YouTube

Shraddha Kapoor, daughter of the renowned actor Shakti Kapoor, is one of the finest actors in Bollywood today. The actor though having an easy way in Bollywood has worked hard and proved her talent. Some of Shraddha Kapoor's most prominent films include Haider, Ek Villain, ABCD 2, Stree, Saaho, Chhichhore and more. Having chosen great scripts, Shraddha Kapoor has also appeared in some great songs. Here are Shraddha Kapoor songs that have crossed 100 million views on YouTube. Read ahead to know more-

Shraddha Kapoor's songs that have crossed 100 million views

Cham Cham

Cham Cham is from the movie Baaghi (2016). The song is composed by Meet Bros and sung by Monali Thakur. The song features Shraddha Kapoor dancing in the rain. The song has 721 million views on YouTube. Baaghi is a Sabir Khan directorial, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a martial arts student who seeks revenge after the murder of his master.

Milegi Milegi

Milegi Milegi is from the movie Stree (2018). The song is composed by Sachin-Jigar and sung by Mika Singh. The song features Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao dancing in a rural setup. The song has 175 million views on YouTube. Stree is an Amar Kaushik directorial, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the small town of Chanderi, where the menfolk live in fear of an evil spirit named "Stree" who abducts men in the night. The plotline is based on the urban legend of "Nale Ba" that went viral in Karnataka in the 1990s.

Enni Soni

Enni Soni is from the movie Saaho (2019). The song is composed by Guru Randhawa and sung by Guru Randhawa and Tulsi Kumar. The song features Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas dancing in exotic locations. The song has 167 million views on YouTube. Saaho is a Sujeeth directorial, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around an undercover cop who becomes embroiled in a battle with warring criminals who want to acquire a "black box," their ultimate key to a treasure.

Psycho Saiyaan

Psycho Saiyaan is from the movie Saaho (2019) again. The song is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Sachet Tandon, Dhvani Bhanushali, and Tanishk Bagchi. The song features Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas dancing at a club. The song has 325 million views on YouTube. Saaho is a Sujeeth directorial, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around an undercover cop who becomes embroiled in a battle with warring criminals who want to acquire a "black box," their ultimate key to a treasure.

Illegal Weapon 2.0

Illegal Weapon 2.0 is from the movie Street Dancer 3D (2020). The song is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Garry Sandhu and Jasmine Sandlas. The song features Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan dancing with many other trained dancers on the streets of London. The song has 189 million views on YouTube. Street Dancer 3D is a Remo D’Souza directorial, starring Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Prabhu Deva as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the lives of street dancers.

