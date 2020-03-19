Ranbir Kapoor's Net Worth Proves He Is One Of The Most Bankable Actors In Bollywood

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor belongs to the fourth generation of the eminent Kapoor family of the Hindi film industry. Ranbir Kapoor is the son of Bollywood actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. He made his debut in Bollywood with 2007 release Saawariya. He is one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood. Here is a look at Ranbir Kapoor’s net worth.

Ranbir Kapoor’s net worth

Ranbir Kapoor’s net worth is around ₹322 Crore. A major chunk of Ranbir Kapoor’s income comes from brand endorsements and his movies. He charges as much as of ₹5 Crore for a brand endorsement. Ranbir Kapoor charges around ₹18-20 Crore per film with a share in the profit. His net worth is expected to increase by 40 per cent as he has some big films in his kitty now. He has also won many awards and accolades for his stellar performances over the years.

Ranbir Kapoor lives in a lavish house located in Mumbai which is estimated to be worth around ₹16 Crore. Apart from that he also owns many real estate properties in India. He has a stunning collection of luxury cars. Some of his cars are Rolls Royce, Mercedes-Benz GL Class, Range Rover, Lexus, BMW X6, AudiRS7, Toyota land Cruiser, etc.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt call it quits?

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most talked-about celebrities of Bollywood. Their fans were in for a big surprise as the news of their breakup started doing rounds on the internet. A media report claimed that the couple decided to part ways because of Ranbir’s cold behaviour towards Alia. As Alia Bhatt recently celebrated her birthday, Ranbir Kapoor was absent from the celebrations. The couple has not made any official announcement yet.

