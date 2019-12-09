Ranbir Kapoor Mobbed By Fans Outside Clinic, Says, "Going To The Dentist"

Ranbir Kapoor, who was in Manali for 'Brahmastra' shooting along with Alia Bhatt, came back to Mumbai a few days back and the first visit he made was to the doctor's. Exiting a building in Mumbai, the superstar was mobbed by fans requesting him for a selfie. The star was complaining about his toothache to the paparazzi and the public. He even mentioned that he is on his way to see the doctor but still fans surrounded him from all the sides. The actor who was in pain, stood for a while and posed for the selfies. Watch the video —

About the movie 'Brahmastra'

Brahmastra is directed by the Yeh Jawaani Hai Diwani fame director Ayan Mukherjee and has actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. The story of the film revolves around the most powerful weapon of God called Brahmastra, which is broken and hidden in different parts of India. The film is currently in the last leg of its shoot with Ranbir, Alia and Big B filming in Manali for the climax scenes. Bollywood fans have been eagerly looking forward to the release of Brahmastra as it is the real-life couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's first feature film together.

Ranbir was last seen in 'Sanju', directed by Rajkummar Hirani. Produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, "Sanju" also featured Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor and Anushka Sharma. The film's music was presented by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and it release on June 29. Ranbir was praised for his role in the film by both reviewers and viewers.

