Ranbir Kapoor's Most Hilarious Scenes From 'Bachna Ae Haseeno'

Bachna Ae Haseeno starring Ranbir Kapoor is a romantic comedy that also features Deepika Padukone, Bipasha Basu, and Minissha Lamba in prominent roles. The film was directed by Siddharth Anand and was released on August 15, 2008. Read on to know more about the top Ranbir Kapoor scenes from Bachna Ae Haseeno:

Top Ranbir Kapoor moments from Bachna Ae Haseeno

In one of the scenes of the film, Ranbir Kapoor’s character Raj comes back to his home town after six months. He then realises that he has received 100s of letters from Deepika Padukone, who has been writing them for over six months. He takes a cab she is driving and it is already occupied by some passengers. In the cab, the two are seen fighting and it has some of the most hilarious dialogues of the film. Here is a link of the same.

In one scene, Ranbir Kapoor’s character wakes up in the middle of a jungle and has no idea how he has gotten there. He has been punched before getting here and is confronted by Mahi’s husband, played by Kunal Kapoor. Raj Sharma is scared to see a gun in Ahluwalia’s hand. He is drinking whiskey and is told that he is alive and will be kept alive as long as he stays away from Mahi. It is considered to be one of the most hilarious scenes of the film and shows the true essence of Raj’s character as even in the face of danger he sticks to his real side.

Raj is a casanova and has hurt a lot of girls throughout the film until he meets the girl who changes everything about him. He meets her and things are perfect, until he is faces rejection from the girl he loves. He realises that he had done the same to so many girls who had loved him and want to spend their lives with him.

So he leaves and tries to make things right and meets all the women he had hurt. Almost everyone forgives him, but when he meets Bipasha Basu’s character, all hell breaks loose. This brings some of the best moments from the film as the protagonist is trying wholeheartedly to make things right. Here is a link of the same.

In the climax scene of the film, Raj expresses his love towards Gayatri, played by Deepika Padukone. It is one of the moments when the character of Raj is real and true. He means what he says in this scene. It is considered to be one of the best scenes in the film.

