'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' Streams On Netflix, Leaves Overseas Audience Shocked

Allu Arjun's recently released film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo will soon be completing its 50 days in the theatres. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office mainly because of the lead actor Allu Arjun. Ala Vaikunthapurramloo released across the globe on January 12, this year.

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo full movie streaming on Netflix?

The overseas distribution company of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo was Blue Sky Cinemas. The company declared that Allu Arjun-starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramloo will not be streaming on any digital platforms such as Amazon Prime Video or even Netflix. This was the main reason why the film received an overwhelming response at the box office not just in India but also overseas.

Reportedly, the digital rights of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo were sold to Sun Network and the PR team had mentioned that the film will only be available on SunNXT. Ala Vaikunthapurramloo will be aired only after completing 60 days of its theatrical run. But to everyone's surprise, the film was available on SunNXT just after 48 days of its release with a tag saying "You won't see this film on Netflix or Amazon Prime". Because of this creative idea, the movie had an excellent theatrical run in the overseas market.

However, just today, the film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo started streaming on Netflix as well. The netizens were furious and shocked. Netizens also started blaming the overseas distributors of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo for their previous statement. Here is a look at some of the tweets.

Check out the Tweets here

Waah! You don't know about your own released movie rights amazing you cheated people — RAJ MB fan (@urstrulyrajdhfm) February 27, 2020

We need our money back why would we pay Netflix and still spend $50 in theaters if we know it’s coming in a month or so — Rao 🚭 (@Nagrao1) February 27, 2020

Surprise! Surprise!! Surprise!!!#AlaVaikunthapuramuloo is available on @NetflixIndia too. USA distributor has aggressively promoted saying this movie will not be seen on Netflix/Amazon. On the contrary Amazon Prime logo is displayed on #SLN movie title cards!



Mistake or trick? pic.twitter.com/Zr2Sj1VEXw — idlebrain jeevi (@idlebrainjeevi) February 26, 2020

