Armaan Malik Shares Positive Post, Asks Fans To 'spend Time With Family' Amid COVID Scare

Amid coronavirus pandemic, several Bollywood stars have been spending some quality time with their families at home. Singer Armaan Malik shared a post on social media and advised people to make the best use of their time at home by doing something constructive. The Next 2 Me singer also told people that this time will never come back, so it’s better to create some good and happy memories.

Armaan Malik shares a positive post

Armaan shared the beautiful message on his Twitter handle where he asked his fans and followers to hug their loved ones and spend time with their family. He further mentioned that this lockdown is God’s message to humans and its time that people should be grateful to their parents, siblings, lovers, and create some memories with them. He also wrote that time and life move on and these cherishing moments will never come back again.

Please hug your loved ones, spend time with your family. This lockdown is honestly god telling us - be grateful for your parents, siblings, lovers, and share some memories with them. Life will always go on.. these moments won’t come back — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) June 23, 2020

Several fans of the singer appreciated the crooner for his positive message and also thanked him for being so considerate enough. One of the users wrote that he hailed Armaan and wrote that his thoughts towards the people are worth appreciating. Another user echoed similar sentiments and wrote that Armaan is right, amid such stressful times, it’s the family that is important for all. A third user explained the life lesson she learned during the lockdown. Narrating them, she said that she learned to take better care of others as well as ourselves. Further, she mentioned that she has managed to get a temporary online internship experience which she feels is something lockdown has gifted her. Another user chimed in and wrote that these kinds of messages by the singer reminds his fans to hug and love their families each day. The user further thanked him for giving such reminders.

Wow armaan that great i really appericate your thought. — sana khan (@SanaKha61266431) June 23, 2020

bro u r right our family is important for us — Rami Abdullah (@RAMIABD08017677) June 23, 2020

This has been a learning experience; we learnt to take better care of ourselves and I have learnt new things too. I have managed to get temporary online internship experience. Do wish me luck to hopefully get a professional role or a management scheme. — Vishakha Lakhani Cert DDM (@vlakhani29) June 23, 2020

You know !! These tweets of yours remind us to hug , love & cherish everyday with our family 🙌🏻 thank you for these kinda reminder :) — mAyA (@ArmaalMusic) June 23, 2020

Sometime back, the singer shared a post on social media where he expressed his feelings for those who are traveling to their hometown amid such fears. The Sooraj Dooba Hai crooner took to his Twitter handle and expressed concerns over stranded people and migrant workers who are facing the brunt by traveling to reach their hometown and villages. He wrote that the situation outside is messed up and people who are at home with their family members should consider themselves fortunate enough. He also showed his emotions for the people who are far from home and are traveling so that they can reach their homes.

(image credit: Armaan Malik/ Instagram)

