When Ranbir Kapoor Received Best Actor Award For Imtiaz Ali's 'Rockstar' In A Funny Avatar

Ranbir Kapoor is widely considered to be one of the most acclaimed actors in Hindi film industry. While the actor's cinematic performances have always wooed fans and critics, he has also entertained his fans when he hosted popular award shows. It was in the year 2012 during the Filmfare Awards when he cross-dressed with his co-host and left the audience in splits. Keep reading to revisit the incident.

When Ranbir Kapoor received Best Actor award for Rockstar

Ranbir Kapoor was given the Best Actor (Male) award for his performance in the film Rockstar in 2011. That year to present the award, his cousins Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan were called up on the stage and Ranbir was still in his cross-dresser avatar. The actor received the prestigious award and even delivered his winning speech dressed like a women. Watch the video below:

About the film Rockstar

Actor Nargis Fakri made her Bollywood debut with the film Rockstar. The movie was a musical romantic drama. The plot of the movie revolved around the protagonist’s dream of becoming a rockstar along with his intense love story. Unfortunately, the film did not do too well and the overall box office collections of the movie turned out to be about Rs. 68,61,50,000, according to Box-office India. The songs of this movie became popular amongst the masses.

On the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s much-anticipated film Brahmastra, which features Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. Part one of this film is scheduled to release later this year. Reportedly, the movie is a fantasy drama and will be released in multiple languages. The film also features Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna, and Dimple Kapadia in prominent roles.

Besides this, Ranbir Kapoor will also be seen next in the forthcoming movie, Shamshera. The movie is an action-adventure that is expected to have a release later in 2020. The plot of the film is set in the 1800s in India during the time of British rule. The movie is being directed by Karan Malhotra who has also contributed to the storyline. The other actors of the film are Aahana Kumra, Ranbir Kapoor, and Sanjay Dutt.

