Ranbir Kapoor Enjoys Cycle Ride On Streets Of Mumbai With Friends; Watch Video

Ranbir Kapoor was recently spotted by the paparazzi on the streets of Mumbai while he was cycling with his friends. In the video, Kapoor is spotted exploring the streets dressed in a grey and black tracksuit. The actor was also seen taking all precautions as he covered his face with a cloth mask. Ranbir Kapoor completed his look with sneakers and a headband.

The video was posted on Viral Bhayani's Instagram account. Ranbir Kapoor's fans were delighted to see the actor's video, however, some users showed concern about the actor not wearing a helmet. Take a look at Ranbir Kapoor's video.

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor to be a part of Luv Ranjan’s next

Director Luv Ranjan's untitled film will reportedly bring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor on the silver screen for the first time. As per the reports of Bollywood Hungama, the first schedule of Luv Ranjan’s untitled movie will happen briefly, following the new rules and regulations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The report states that the makers want to wrap up the shooting by April 2021. The movie will reportedly be shot in Spain. It will have Ranbir Kapoor playing the role of a charming man, while Shraddha Kapoor will be seen as a waitress.

On the work front

Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s much-anticipated film Brahmastra, which features the former's girlfriend Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. Part one of this movie is scheduled to release later this year. Reportedly, the movie is a fantasy drama and will be released in multiple languages. The film also features Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna, and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles.

Besides this, Ranbir will also be seen next in the upcoming movie, Shamshera. The film is an action-adventure that is expected to have a release later this year. The plot of the movie is set in the 1800s in India during the time of British rule. The movie is being helmed by Karan Malhotra who has also contributed to the story of the film. The other actors of the film are Aahana Kumra, Ranbir Kapoor, and Sanjay Dutt.

