Ranbir Kapoor Reveals 'girlfriend' Alia Bhatt And He Were To Marry This Year, Read Details

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has revealed that he was hoping to marry his rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt soon. Opening up about his life in general in an interview, he mentioned that if there were no COVID-19 pandemic situation, the duo would have tied the knot by this time. Read on to know what Ranbir Kapoor said:

Ranbir Kapoor on his marriage with Alia Bhatt

In a recent interview, actor Ranbir Kapoor spoke about his impending wedding with Alia Bhatt. The star talked about settling down by the time he was 32 and having children by 34. Kapoor disclosed that they would have gotten married already if the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic had not postponed it. Kapoor spoke about not wanting to jinx it by saying anything. He concluded the answer by explaining that he would want to 'tick mark that goal very soon in life'.

During the lockdown, Ranbir Kapoor had reportedly been staying with Alia Bhatt for some time. As Masand asked him about taking any classes during that period, the actor praised his girlfriend. He also called her a bit of an 'overachiever', who took guitar and screenwriting classes. Additionally, he also said that he considers himself an underachiever next to her. Back to the answer, Kapoor described that he did not take any classes. He proceeded to speak about dealing with a family crisis and getting into reading and spending time with his family. The actor also disclosed that he watched two to three movies every day. On the work front, Kapoor hoped that 2021 would be an exciting year, both personally and professionally for him.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been making headlines with their pictures together on social media. Additionally, the couple would star in their upcoming venture Brahmastra alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.

