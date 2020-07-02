This Day That Year: Rishi Kapoor Lauded Ranbir Kapoor's Performance In 'Sanju'

Numerous events have made headlines in the last couple of years on this day. From Rishi Kapoor appreciating Ranbir Kapoor's performance in Sanju to Amitabh Bachchan sharing a hilarious meme on social media, here is a compilation of some of the events which happened in the past on this day. Read on:

Rishi Kapoor lauds his son

Actor Ranbir Kapoor received love from the audience and the critics for his spectacular performance in the biographical drama movie Sanju. The Rajkumar Hirani-directorial performed well at the box-office. After celebrities lauded the actor, Ranbir Kapoor’s father Rishi Kapoor did not shy away from appreciating his son. The actor spoke his heart out and expressed how proud he was on his official Twitter account. He wrote, “I am flying and aircraft flying at 40,000 ft. Emirates flight EK702 Mauritius to Dubai now in real-time. Cheers Ranbir! You don’t know how proud your parents are. Thank you, and God Bless you. Aur bhi achcha kaam karo!”. Check out Rishi Kapoor’s tweet.

I am flying and aircraft flying at 40,000 ft.Emirates flight EK702 Mauritius to Dubai now in real time. Cheers Ranbir! You don’t know how proud your parents are. Thank you and God Bless you. Aur bhi achcha kaam karo! pic.twitter.com/CIt63wjxg1 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) July 1, 2018

Richa Chadha starrer Love Sonia opened IFFM

Tabrez Noorani’s Love Sonia was reportedly the opening night movie for the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). The event took place in August 2018, which marked the flick’s Australian premiere. Love Sonia features Mrunal Thakur, Richa Chadha, Frieda Pinto, Demi Moore, Anupam Kher, Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkummar Rao, and Sai Tamhankar in pivotal roles. The movie, which revolves around the human trafficking epidemic and global sex trade network, premiered on August 10.

Amitabh Bachchan shares meme

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan took to social media and lightened up the mood of Mumbaikars with a hilarious meme. He shared a post while taking a dig at the woes which rain causes. So, the actor posted a meme on his official Twitter account. It features a snapshot from the video of the popular song Do Lafzon Ki Hia Dil Ki Kahani from the movie The Great Gambler. The still showcases Amitabh Bachchan and Zeenat Aman taking a romantic boat ride. He found it fit the situation in Mumbai amid monsoon when rainwater clogs the roads and disrupt life. So, the picture features a blurb asking the helmsman to drop him to Goregaon. See post:

T 3... Jalsa hote hue .. pic.twitter.com/PKSZuQm7ju — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 2, 2019

Salman Khan becomes nostalgic

Bollywood actor Salman Khan often showcases his talent for painting on social media platforms. The previous year, he dedicated one of his art pieces to the 2000 movie Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega. So, the actor took to his official Instagram account and shared a video while sketching. Salman Khan drew a face in charcoal on a white sheet of paper and wrote a dialogue from the movie on another one. In the caption accompanying the post, the actor wrote, "While sketching, a song of 'Har Dil...' played and this dialogue was written by my friend Sajid Nadiadwala's grandson at that point in time. I thought it was complete but..." Watch the video:

