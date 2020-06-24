Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Recalls Good Times, Shares Video From Neetu Kapoor’s 60th B'Day

Late actor Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been quarantining with her mother Neetu Kapoor after the demise of her father. She has been reminiscing the good old days in her stories and sharing about her fond memories with her father. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni recently shared a picture with the entire Kapoor family and also shared an unseen video from Neetu Kapoor’s 60th birthday celebration.

Riddhima shares fond memories

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to her social media and shared a picture of the entire Kapoor family. In the picture, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni can be seen posing alongside her mother Neetu Kapoor. In the picture, late actor Rishi Kapoor sister Ritu Nanda Kapoor is also seen being a part of the family photo. Check out the picture here.

Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a fond memory of her mother’s 60th birthday on her Instagram story. In the video, Riddhima brings in the cake and her mother Neetu Kapoor seemed delighted. In the picture, actor Ranbir Kapoor, too, can be seen wishing his mother and taking a video on his own phone.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s husband Bharat Sahni and her daughter are also part of the celebration. She brings in a huge cake for her mother Neetu Kapoor who beams with joy in the video. While posting the video on her Instagram story, Riddhima wrote that the holiday was ''the most memorable one for the family''. She wrote, “Throwback to the most memorable family holiday #mom60thbirthdaycelebration.” [sic]

Riddhima took to her Instagram story and shared a picture with her mother Neetu Kapoor and her brother Ranbir Kapoor. While Neetu Kapoor has been a frequent member on her social media. Actor Ranbir Kapoor made a rare appearance as well. While posting the picture, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni called the duo her ‘Always and forever’ in the caption.

In the picture, Ranbir Kapoor wore a blue coloured denim shirt and styled his hair in a messy hairdo. Neetu Kapoor wore a red coloured top along with a pair of mustard coloured pants. She accessorised the look with a few beads necklaces. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wore a white coloured shirt and wore a black coloured jacket over it. The trio looked adorable in the picture.

