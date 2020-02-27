Vicky Kaushal Recalls How Down To Earth Ranbir Kapoor Was During 'Sanju' Shoot

Ranbir Kapoor is considered to be one of the best actors in the Bollywood industry today. The Sanju star enjoys a huge fanbase. Not only fans, but some of his contemporary actors also admire Ranbir for his amazing acting prowess. One such actor is Vicky Kaushal, his co-star from the film Sanju. The film was directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The movie was based on the life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. Ranbir Kapoor was applauded for his performance in the film and his perfect resemblance to Sanjay Dutt.

In a video uploaded on Twitter recently, Vicky Kaushal can be seen discussing a lot of things with respect to his career. In the same clip, he talks about his fanboy moment of working with Ranbir Kapoor. In the video, he explains how sensible and down to earth the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor is. Vicky Kaushal also said that Ranbir Kapoor has no insecurities. He also revealed a funny incident from the sets of Sanju. He called this incident their 'New York story'.

Vicky revealed that one day during the shoot of Sanju, Ranbir Kapoor said he would make him eat the best meal of his life while they are in New York. Vicky assumed that the meal would be from some fancy restaurant. However, when the meal arrived, he saw that it was ordered from McDonald's.

Ranbir Kapoor apparently told him that when he was studying here, this was the best burger he had. All this made Vicky Kaushal think that Ranbir Kapoor’s basic habits are very endearing. Check out this video below:

