Ranbir Kapoor Shared The Screen Space With These Television Stars

Ranbir Kapoor is known to share great chemistry with many of his costars onscreen. The actor has shared screen space with some of the most acclaimed Bollywood actors. Kapoor has also worked with television stars in many of his movies. So here we have compiled a list of TV stars with whom Ranbir has worked in films. Read on:

Ranbir Kapoor's movies with television stars

Saswata Chatterjee - Jagga Jasoos

Jagga Jasoos is a musical mystery comedy adventure movie. Featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, the flick revolves around a teenage detective who searches for his father as he goes missing. While Kapoor plays the role of Jagga, Saswata Chatterjee essays his accident-prone adoptive father, whom he calls Tutifuti.

Saswata Chatterjee portrays Badal Bagchi, who sends his son to a boarding school before abandoning him. However, he manages to keep in touch with Jagga by sending a VHS tape in the mail on his birthday every year. So, the movie showcases how the son embarks on a journey with Shruti to uncover details of Tutifuti and his mysterious life.

Sayani Gupta - Jagga Jasoos

Acclaimed television star Sayani Gupta also stars in Jagga Jasoos alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, and Saswata Chatterjee in pivotal roles. She plays a 14-year-old girl in the Anurag Basu-directorial. Moreover, she is a good friend of Jagga in the movie. According to reports, Sayani Gupta had to chop her hair to suit the role of a teenage lass. Before Jagga Jasoos, the actor had also shared the screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in Raees, Akshay Kumar in Jolly LLB 2, and Kalki Koechlin in Margarita with a Straw. She garnered appreciation from the critics for her performances in these Bollywood projects.

Vishal Malhotra - Anjaana Anjaani

Ranbir Kapoor collaborated with Priyanka Chopra in romantic drama movie Anjaana Anjaani in 2010. The flick also features Vishal Malhotra as Gaurav, his on-screen best friend. The Siddharth Anand-directorial revolves around two suicidal strangers who meet at the hospital and make a pact to die by suicide in 20 days on New Year’s eve. During that phase, they fulfill their wishes and fall in love with each other. However, when Kiara leaves Akash for her fiancé, Kunal, he tries to reconcile with friends such as Gaurav. They all spend a good time together. Anjaana Anjaani received a mixed response from critics upon its release.

