Ranbir Kapoor's Unseen Picture From A 1999 Awards Function Surfaces Online; See Pic

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the biggest and most loved actors in Bollywood. The actor charmed the audience with his debut film, Saawariya. Soon after, the actor went onto to cement his place in Bollywood with films like Rocket Singh, Wake Up Sid, Rockstar, Barfi! and many more. Ranbir has also been the recipient of several awards during his time in the film industry and he has also been part of some memorable performances at award shows. However, a young Ranbir Kapoor once visited an award function with his uncle Randhir Kapoor.

Also Read | 'Black Widow' Makers Get Fans Hooked With Unseen Pictures Of Natasha, Yelena & Taskmaster

Ranbir Kapoor's unseen picture from an award function

Also Read | Manisha Koirala Shares An Unseen Picture From Her First But Incomplete Film Pheri Bhetaula

A picture recently surfaced on the internet in which a young and dapper looking Ranbir Kapoor can be seen all smiles at an award function. According to the user, the picture has been taken from the 1999 Zee Cine Awards. It was during this time that several films were being felicitated when on one instance the camera panned towards Ranbir Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor. The two were seated comfortably and looked delighted by the ongoing event. A young Ranbir Kapoor can be seen quite excited as he watches in the direction of the camera. The group seated with him too were all smiles as they got clicked candidly and in the moment.

Also Read | Vijay Sethupathi's Unseen Pictures From 'Tughlaq Durbar' Create A Storm; See Pictures

A few years later, Ranbir Kapoor marked his debut with the 2007 film, Saawariya. Though the film failed to make an impact at the box office, the actor and his performance were noticed by many. One of the reasons that added to his popularity was a towel sequence in a song from Saawariya. Since then, the actor has been a part of several memorable films and has also won praise from fans and critics for his amazing character portrayals in films like Rockstar, Barfi!, Tamasha, and so on.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen next in Brahmastra opposite Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. The film has been directed by Ayan Mukherjee and fans are excited to watch the film. Ranbir Kapoor will also be seen in Shamshera which has been directed by Karan Johar. According to a news portal, the film will feature Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt as well.

Also Read | Kamya Panjabi Shares An Unseen Picture With Shalabh; Says 'wanted To Say I Love You'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.