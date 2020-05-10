Ranbir Kapoor's Songs That Display His Serious Side As An Actor

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most critically acclaimed actors in India. He has starred in several films and is known by fans for his happy-go-lucky, charming man-child avatars in his movies. He has starred in many romantic comedies but has also starred in films that portrayed his serious side. Read on to know more about Ranbir Kapoor’s songs that show his serious side:

Ranbir Kapoor’s songs that show his serious side

Kar Har Maidaan Fateh

Coming from the Sanjay Dutt biopic, Kar Har Maidaan Fateh is an iconic song, full of motivation and energy. It talks about a man, who has been broken by his own actions and fate, and his struggles to conquer what he has set his eyes for. It is one of the several acclaimed songs from Sanju.

Kabira

Kabira is one of the several iconic songs from the 2013 flick Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. It featured Kapoor as the character of Bunny, a fun-loving person, who takes matters in his own hands and goes on to become a more mature person. This is when Kabira comes into the picture, which shows his transformation from Bunny to Kabira, as his name in the film is Kabir.

Songs from Rockstar

Phir Se Udd Chala, Kun Faya Kun, Sadda Haq, and Jo Bhi Main are some of the chartbusters from the film, Rockstar. These songs show Ranbir Kapoor’s character of Janardan, also known as Jordan, in a new light. At the beginning of the film, Janardan is depicted as a gullible kind of person, but it changes when life around gets tough for him after he is thrown out from the comforts of his own house and as he sets on a journey to achieve his dreams.

Phir Se Udd Chala talks about this new beginning, whereas Kun Faya Kun is a song with a Sufi touch and praises for god. Sadda Haq is perhaps one of the strongest songs of the film and has a very serious touch to it. Rockstar songs really show a very different side of Ranbir Kapoor.

