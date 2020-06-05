Deepika Padukone-Ranbir Kapoor Starrer YJHD Deleted Scene A Must Watch

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is a film about love, life, career and friendship. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film turned out to be a super hit at the box-office, with the audience praising Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone for their performances. The duo also became one of the hit jodis on-screen. Here we bring to you a deleted scene from the film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani that will make you want to watch the film again.

Deleted scene of Aditi's Haldi ceremony from YJHD is a must-see

The officially deleted scene from Yeh Jawaani hai Deewani is from before Aditi's Haldi ceremony. In the video, Kabir (Ranbir Kapoor) is seen ditching the function to explore Udaipur. He meets Naina (Deepika Padukone) while running away. When she gets to know that he's running away from the function, she convinces him to stay.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Or Katrina Kaif-Salman Khan; Better On-screen Pair?

Kabir then tells her that he does not have the appropriate outfits for the function. After Naina gives a traditional outfit to wear, he keeps cribbing about how boring thee function is and also complains about everything else. Kabir and Naina have a moment at that time. The video ends with Kabir telling Naina that they are a "hit Jodi", and Naina replies to him that they are not a "hit Jodi", but in fact a "superhit Jodi". This scene was not taken in the official film because of some technical errors.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor And Deepika Padukone's BTS Video Of 'Matargashti'; Watch

During the entire wedding function, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone are seen bonding over little things. Ranbir Kapoor is seen as a traveller in the film who aims for the life of a hippy. However, towards the end of the film, he falls for Deepika Padukone and decides to stay for the sake of his love.

Also Read: Salman Khan, Kartik Aaryan And Other Stars Deepika Padukone Is Yet To Work With

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani completed seven years a few days back. Deepika Padukone shared pictures on her Instagram account of her first look test from the film. while sharing some beautiful lines from the film,"Yaadein mithai ke dibbe ki tarah hoti hain...Ek baar khula, toh sirf ek tukda nahi kha paoge’-Naina Talwar''. (sic)

Also Read:Ranbir Kapoor's Deleted Scene From 'Tamasha' Surfaces, Complete With 'Majnu' Vibes

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.