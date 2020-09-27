Ranbir Kapoor Celebrates Birthday: Here're Actor's Most Memorable Dialogues

Ranbir Kapoor celebrates his 37th birthday on September 28. One of the most loved actors of the Hindi film industry, Kapoor made his debut with debutant Sonam Kapoor in the film Saawariya. In his acting career, he received recognition for his performances in films like Barfi, Sanju, Rockstar, and others. As Ranbir Kapoor enters another year of his life, let us have a look at his five most memorable dialogues.

Ranbir Kapoor's iconic movie dialogues

This dialogue is from the movie, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, where Ranbir Kapoor essayed the role of Kabir "Bunny" Thapar, whose dream is to wander and discover the world. The movie's dialogue is to date fondly recalled by his fans. The film directed by Ayan Mukerji also features actors like Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Kalki Koechlin, and others in prominent roles.

22 tak padhai, 25 pe naukri, 26 pe chokri, 30 pe bachche, 60 pe retirement ... aur phir maut ka intezaar ... dhat aaisi ghisi piti life thodi jeena chahta hoon

This dialogue is from the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, where he plays the role of Ayan Sanger. In the movie, he tells the story of his love life in a flashback. The film, directed by Karan Johar, stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, and Fawad Khan in key roles. The movie will soon complete four years of its release on October 28, 2020.

Log aksar kehte hai na ki dil aur dimaag ke beech mein dil ki sunni chahiye ... lekin jab dil toot jaata hai ... toh usse behtar advice toh dimaag hi deta hai

This dialogue is from Ranbir Kapoor's Anjaana Anjaani, where he plays the part of Akash. The movie, directed by Siddharth Anand, is till date considered to be one of Ranbir Kapoor's finest works as an actor. Apart from Ranbir, the film also had Priyanka Chopra, Zayed Khan, Vishal Malhotra, Joy Sengupta, among others, in pivotal roles.

Marne ke liye tumhe kitne bhi reasons mil jaye ... jeene ke liye bas ek hi wajah kaafi hoti hai

This dialogue is from the Vikramjit Singh- directorial Roy. The movie, featuring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, did not perform well at the box-office, but the soundtrack is still remembered by fans. The film also starred Jacqueline Fernandez and Arjun Rampal in pivotal roles.

Hum insaan hamesha kisi aur ki zindagi churake jeena chahte hai ... yeh fitrat hai hamari

This is a memorable dialogue from Sanju, which is a biographical comedy-drama film directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film followed the life of actor Sanjay Dutt and the various incidents that shaped his life. Ranbir Kapoor played the lead role as Dutt, alongside an ensemble cast with Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Jim Sarbh.

Apna life full saanp seedi ka board hai ... kabhi up toh kabhi down

