Ranbir Kapoor has been away from the film space for quite a while. However, quite recently the actor, along with Shraddha Kapoor, was spotted paying a visit to filmmaker Luv Ranjan. Since then, entertainment portals have speculated that the two may star in a film together. Besides that, Ranbir will most likely be seen in Brahmastra and Shamshera next.

Also Read | When Anushka Revealed That Ranbir Kapoor Lied In An Interview About Their First Meet

Ranbir Kapoor walked out of Mumbai airport with a mask on his face

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor was the centre of attention at an airport as he stepped out looking dapper as ever. However, it was peculiar that he wore a face mask all the time and did not take it off. The actor sported a white t-shirt along with his custom football team merchandise cap and beige pants. The actor was also sporting a cool pair of shades.

Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor Spotted Zooming Around In His ₹ 60 Lakh Land Rover Ride; See Pics

Ranbir is known to be an interactive star in person and he did not refrain from a friendly chit chat with the paparazzi at the airport. The photographers continued clicking him, and he could tell that they were surprised to see him in a mask. He told them that soon everyone would have to wear one of these, in a jovial fashion. As Ranbir was about to enter his car, a voice greeted the actor and he waved back at him as he left off.

Also Read | When Alia Bhatt Expressed Her Love For Ranbir Kapoor And Called Him 'special'; Watch

The reason Ranbir wore a mask is presumed to be due to the Coronavirus which has caused a major stir. According to reports from an entertainment portal, Ranbir is taking precautions for the coronavirus that has spread all over China and can harm people in other places too. This is the reason he wore a mask to prevent the spread of this virus.

Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Have Listed Down THESE Destinations For Their Honeymoon

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for two of his upcoming projects, namely Brahmastra and Shamshera. He will be seen starring alongside Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in Brahmastra. The film is backed by Karan Johar. Ranbir will star along with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in Aditya Chopra’s Shamshera.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.