Ranbir Kapoor Spotted Zooming Around In His ₹ 60 Lakh Land Rover Ride; See Pics

Ranbir Kapoor was recently spotted moving around in the city for his work commitments. What grabbed the attention of the people was his amazing ride. Ranbir was seen in a Land Rover Range Rover Evoque.

ALSO READ | Ranbir Kapoor Movies That Failed To Do Good Business At The Box Office

Ranbir's expensive ride

Ranbir Kapoor's Land Rover Range Rover Evoque gave him a cool look as he was spotted in the back seat of the car. The car costs ₹ 61.94 lakhs, as reported by an article in a leading journal.

ALSO READ | When Kobe Bryant Gifted Ranbir Kapoor Pair Of His Favorite Sneakers, Rishi Shares Pic

Ranbir Kapoor is currently working for the movie Brahmastra, which also stars his girlfriend Alia Bhatt and actor Amitabh Bachchan. It also stars Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. The movie is directed by his best friend and director Ayan Mukerji. Brahmastra is expected to release in May 2020.

ALSO READ | Ranbir Kapoor's Hilariously Quirky Pose Makes Fans Go "bananas"; Watch Video

Ranbir Kapoor will also be seen in the movie Shamshera. Shamshera traces the story of a decoit, and it is set in the 1800s. The movie will be starring Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles as well.

करम से डकैत,

धरम से आज़ाद

Presenting #RanbirKapoor in a never seen before avatar in YRF's next action adventure #SHAMSHERA. Directed by @karanmalhotra21 | @ShamsheraMovie pic.twitter.com/5Dqg7GDOhQ — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) May 7, 2018

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in the movie Sanju. He played the character of Sanjay Dutt in the movie. Sanju also starred Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Paresh Rawal, and Vicky Kaushal. It was a box office success, according to Box Office India.

ALSO READ | Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Have Listed Down THESE Destinations For Their Honeymoon

ALSO READ | When Alia Bhatt Expressed Her Love For Ranbir Kapoor And Called Him 'special'; Watch

Image Courtesy: Dharma Productions YouTube

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.