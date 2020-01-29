The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Ranbir Kapoor Spotted Zooming Around In His ₹ 60 Lakh Land Rover Ride; See Pics

Bollywood News

Ranbir Kapoor was recently papped taking rounds of the city. He was seen riding a Land Rover Range Rover Evoque. Know more about its heavy price tag here.

Written By Yashika Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
ranbir kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor was recently spotted moving around in the city for his work commitments. What grabbed the attention of the people was his amazing ride. Ranbir was seen in a Land Rover Range Rover Evoque.

ALSO READ | Ranbir Kapoor Movies That Failed To Do Good Business At The Box Office

Ranbir's expensive ride

Ranbir Kapoor's Land Rover Range Rover Evoque gave him a cool look as he was spotted in the back seat of the car. The car costs ₹ 61.94 lakhs, as reported by an article in a leading journal. 

ALSO READ | When Kobe Bryant Gifted Ranbir Kapoor Pair Of His Favorite Sneakers, Rishi Shares Pic

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manoj Mehara (@manojstillwala) on

Ranbir Kapoor is currently working for the movie Brahmastra, which also stars his girlfriend Alia Bhatt and actor Amitabh Bachchan. It also stars Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. The movie is directed by his best friend and director Ayan Mukerji. Brahmastra is expected to release in May 2020. 

ALSO READ | Ranbir Kapoor's Hilariously Quirky Pose Makes Fans Go "bananas"; Watch Video

Ranbir Kapoor will also be seen in the movie Shamshera. Shamshera traces the story of a decoit, and it is set in the 1800s. The movie will be starring Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles as well. 

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in the movie Sanju. He played the character of Sanjay Dutt in the movie. Sanju also starred Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Paresh Rawal, and Vicky Kaushal. It was a box office success, according to Box Office India.

ALSO READ | Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Have Listed Down THESE Destinations For Their Honeymoon

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sanju Movie (@sanju_movie_official) on

ALSO READ | When Alia Bhatt Expressed Her Love For Ranbir Kapoor And Called Him 'special'; Watch

Image Courtesy: Dharma Productions YouTube

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
AAP MP COINS NEW NAME FOR BJP
MAHARASHTRA MULLS NATIONAL ANTHEM
JDU BIHAR PREZ RUBBISHES REMARK
KISHOR-JDU SPAT: REAL OR RUSE?
US:TRAVEL BAN FOR CHINESE OFFICIALS
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA