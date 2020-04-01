Ranbir Kapoor's Wild Child Personality Displayed In His Films

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most acclaimed actors in Bollywood. He has played comic roles in several blockbuster films. Kapoor has also played some serious roles but he is known for his impeccable comic timing. Die-hard fans of the actor consider him a wild-child and it is quite evident from his several films. Read on to know more about RK's wild child looks:

Ranbir Kapoor's wild child looks:

RK's looks from Wake Up Sid

In the film Wake Up Sid, Ranbir Kapoor has truly embraced his wild child personality. In the title track of the film, RK is seen sporting some hilariously mismatched outfits, which he pulls off with absolute ease. Even his socks are mismatched. His personality in the film compliments this look. Here is the song from that film that makes it evident that Kapoor is a happy go luck wild child:

Ranbir Kapoor's character from Tamasha

Ranbir Kapoor went on to star in the critically acclaimed 2015 film, Tamasha, where he played the role of Ved Vardhan Sahni. Sahni is a young and energetic person who has a deep love for stories. In one of the songs from the film titled Matargashti, fans can see RK in his true colours. He is seen sporting brown pants and a jacket with several colours and is dancing in the streets in his carefree way. Here is the song from Tamasha:

RK's character of Bunny from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani

In the comedy-drama flick Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Ranbir Kapoor was seen playing the role of Bunny. Bunny is a happy-go-lucky person and does what he feels like doing. He is loved by his friends and has a tendency to make friends almost instantly. In the song Balam Pichkari, RK is seen dancing effortlessly with Deepika Padukone's character. His outfit in the song matches his personality perfectly. Here is the song Balam Pichkari from the film:

