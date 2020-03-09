Ranbir Kapoor's 'Anjaana Anjaani': Interesting Trivia About The Movie

Ranbir Kapoor has transformed into a versatile actor who can perform various kinds of roles. He is also known for his unique, stylish looks. The actor has come a long way in Bollywood and has now worked in several popular films, starring alongside various popular actors as well. The actor is gearing up for his upcoming film Brahmastra, which also features Alia Bhatt in the lead role.

Anjaana Anjaani Trivia

Ranbir Kapoor has also worked in the film Anjaana Anjaani alongside popular actor Priyanka Chopra. The movie was also a hit at the box office and the story revolves around two heartbroken people who believe they can heal each other. Let’s take a look at the movie’s trivia.

Anjaana Anjaani is the remake of the film Dead by Monday (2001). It is also the first film to feature both the actors (Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra) together. The actors also appeared in the movie Barfi in the year 2012. Director Siddarth Anand also approached novelist Advaita Kala to write the whole story.

Siddharth Anand had also opted for two different cities for both the characters: New York for Ranbir Kapoor and San Francisco for Priyanka Chopra. This movie was also released on the same day as Rajnikanth’s Robot. Interestingly, Priyanka Chopra’s car in the film (named Blush) was the vintage 1963 Ford Falcon Sprint which was brought in especially for the film and went on to be modified by Siddarth Anand.

During a scene, Ranbir Kapoor dances to the song I Am Disco Dancer from the movie, Disco Dancer in 1982. The Director of the film B. Subhash was against this as the song was used without his knowledge. This movie is Priyanka Chopra's second film with Sajid Nadiadwala after Mujse Shaadi Karogi in 2004.



