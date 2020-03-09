Ranbir Kapoor's Best Romantic Songs That Will Always Stay Close To Our Heart; Check It Out

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most talented and versatile actors in Bollywood. He is just 34-year-old and has already established himself as a popular and successful actor in the industry. Ranbir Kapoor is a personality whose real life is evidently reflected on screen. He has worked in more than 19 films throughout his acting career so far. The actor started his acting career with Bhansali's tragic romantic flick, Saawariya in 2007.

He has also been the recipient of five Filmfare Awards for many of his movies such as Saawariya, Wake Up Sid, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Rockstar, and Barfi. The best and special thing about Ranbir Kapoor’s movies is heart-touching music. Most of his movies have outstanding albums with songs that stay close to our hearts for years. So, here the list of the best romantic numbers from his movies that can be added to your romantic playlist.

Also read | Ranbir Kapoor's Best Looks From His Popular Film, 'Tamasha'

Romantic songs of Ranbir Kapoor that can surely be added to your playlist

Tera Hone Laga Hoon

This song is one of his best romantic songs which belongs to the movie, 'Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani'. This romantic composition was done by the Pritam Chakraborty. The song was sung by the most-favorite singer Atif Aslam and Alisha Chinai. This flcik featured Ranbir Kapoor along with Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.

Also read | Ranbir Kapoor’s Best Moments From 'Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani'; Watch

Khuda Jane

‘Khuda Jane’ song was from the movie ‘Bachna ae Haseeno’ which featured Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role along with Deepika Padukone, Bipasha Basu, and Minissha Lamba. This was an actual refreshing piece from Ranbir’s movie which showcased the stunning scenic beauty in the song.

Due to the amazing view of the song, it has just the perfect effect on the viewers. The song was sung by the playback singers KK and Shilpa Rao.

Also read | Ranbir Kapoor's Movies That Have The Lowest Ratings On IMDb

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is one of his best romantic numbers that was the biggest chartbuster of 2016 from the movie “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil”. This song is going to live in the hearts of the people forever due to its perfect lyrics that show different shades of love. The song was one of the best romantic numbers of Ranbir Kapoor, sung by the most-talented singer Arijit Singh.

Also read | Alia Bhatt Has A Photo With Boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor For Her Phone Wallpaper, See Pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.