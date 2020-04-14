The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Actor Nayanthara Makes Spelling Error In Tamil New Year 2020 Wishes Post, Fans Correct Her

Regional Indian Cinema

Nayanthara made a spelling error in her Tamil New Year 2020 wishes post and fans took it in a positive way as they corrected the superstar. Reactions here

Written By Hrishikesh Gawade | Mumbai | Updated On:
nayanthara

On Tuesday, the world is celebrating Vishu, which is a Hindu festival and marks the first day of Medam. Several celebrities took to their social media handles and posted wishes for their friends and followers. South Indian movie actor Nayanthara also took to her social media handle and posted Vishu wishes, but it had a minor glitch. Read on to know more about how fans took it upon themselves to deal with this issue and pointed out Nayanthara’s not-so-big mistake:

ALSO READ |John Abraham’s Wife Priya Runchal Shares An Unseen Throwback Family Photo; See Here

Nayanthara makes a spelling error fans correct her

After making a minor spelling mistake in her post, Nayanthara quickly deleted it and shared a new post, which was error-free. Fans took it in a positive way and had corrected her mistake. Here are several fan reactions on this Vishu festival’s post by Nayanthara:


ALSO READ | Vaani Kapoor Shares Sequined Lehenga Throwback Amid Lockdown | Pics Here
 


 

ALSO READ | Akshay Kumar's Bachchan Pandey Is A "beast" Says Kriti Sanon; Film Poster Inside

 

 

ALSO READ | 'Soorarai Pottru' Making Video: Twitterati React To Suriya's New Film Amid Lockdown

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by nayanthara🔵 (@nayantharaaa) on

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
IndiGo
INDIGO TO RESUME FLIGHT OPERATIONS
PM FAILED TO ADDRESS ECONOMIC CONCERNS: SENA-NCP
Naidu
NAIDU ON LOCKDOWN EXTENSION
Delhi
RED ZONE CRITERIA BECOMES STRINGENT
MS Dhoni
HUSSEY ON CSK'S PATH AFTER MS DHONI
PM Modi
PM MODI ISSUES 7-POINT MANTRA