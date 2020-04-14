Actor Nayanthara Makes Spelling Error In Tamil New Year 2020 Wishes Post, Fans Correct Her

On Tuesday, the world is celebrating Vishu, which is a Hindu festival and marks the first day of Medam. Several celebrities took to their social media handles and posted wishes for their friends and followers. South Indian movie actor Nayanthara also took to her social media handle and posted Vishu wishes, but it had a minor glitch. Read on to know more about how fans took it upon themselves to deal with this issue and pointed out Nayanthara’s not-so-big mistake:

ALSO READ |John Abraham’s Wife Priya Runchal Shares An Unseen Throwback Family Photo; See Here

Nayanthara makes a spelling error fans correct her

After making a minor spelling mistake in her post, Nayanthara quickly deleted it and shared a new post, which was error-free. Fans took it in a positive way and had corrected her mistake. Here are several fan reactions on this Vishu festival’s post by Nayanthara:

அனைவருக்கும் இனிய தமிழ் புத்தாண்டு நல் வாழ்த்துக்கள் 🙏 Happy Tamil New Year, best wishes to all 🙏 #HappyPuthandu — Nayanthara✨ (@NayantharaU) April 14, 2020



ALSO READ | Vaani Kapoor Shares Sequined Lehenga Throwback Amid Lockdown | Pics Here



Enda unake over ah illeya da — Rockstar (@logeshwaranmass) April 14, 2020





உலகெங்கும் சமஸ்கிருதத்தை தாய்மொழியாகக் கொண்ட அனைவருக்கும் இனிய சமஸ்கிருத ‘சார்வரி’ புத்தாண்டு வாழ்த்துகள் — Vijayakumar Vellaichamy (@VijayakumarVe17) April 14, 2020

ALSO READ | Akshay Kumar's Bachchan Pandey Is A "beast" Says Kriti Sanon; Film Poster Inside

இனிய தமிழ் புத்தாண்டு நல்வாழ்த்துக்கள் ங்க

Happy New Year to you too maam ♥ ♥ ♥ ♥

All the best for your upcoming ventures and love to you and your family

You are the BEST!!! ♥ — A DECENT GUY (@gandallfDGrey) April 14, 2020

உலகெங்கும் சமஸ்கிருதத்தை தாய்மொழியாகக் கொண்ட அனைவருக்கும் இனிய சமஸ்கிருத ‘சார்வரி’ புத்தாண்டு வாழ்த்துகள் — Vijayakumar Vellaichamy (@VijayakumarVe17) April 14, 2020

ALSO READ | 'Soorarai Pottru' Making Video: Twitterati React To Suriya's New Film Amid Lockdown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.