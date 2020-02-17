Ranbir Kapoor's Films That Transformed His Career Graph In Bollywood

Ranbir Kapoor is going to be seen next in theatres with his upcoming movie Shamshera. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor, Ronit Roy and more and it is going to release on July 31, 2020. When it comes to epic performances, Ranbir Kapoor has never failed to impress his fans with his incredible acting skills.

Despite his performance in the films, some of the movies failed to earn a fortune at the box office. However, just like any other actor's career graph, RK has also seen many ups and downs in his career. But, many films have also proven to be career-changing for the actor. Here is a list of some of the many movies that have helped him bounce back when his career was experiencing a downfall.

Sanju

Rajkumar Hirani directed movie Sanju was released in the year 2018. The biography-drama is considered to be one of the highest-grossing movies of the year. Ranbir Kapoor played the role of actor Sanjay Dutt and the movie revolved around some of the many important incidents that have shaped the life of the 'Khalnayak'.

Ranbir Kapoor's method acting was praised massively. Before the release of the film Sanju, many movies of Ranbir including Jagga Jasoos and Tamasha failed to earn much in the box office.

Rockstar

This movie is amongst the most loved films of Ranbir Kapoor. While showcasing the musical journey of an artist, the movie also showcases love, friendship, self-destruction, loneliness, and more in every bit of its frame.

Ranbir Kapoor played the lead role of Jordan in the movie and he reflected emotions that seemingly radiated through the screen. Before the movie Rockstar, Kapoor was always seen in chocolate boy avatars but this dark role proved his excellence in acting.

Raajneeti

Ranbir Kapoor spiced his career by doing a political drama focused on the life of a specific family, Raajneeti, which was quite different from the movies he had done until that point of time.

He played the character of a young politician in the movie. The multi-starrer film was directed by Prakash Jha. Raajneeti also starred Ajay Devgn, Katrina Kaif, and Arjun Rampal. His role unveils love, betrayal, revenge and much more. The star won a few awards for his performance.

Barfi!

After doing serious films like Raajneeti, Anjaana Anjaani and Rockstar, the young actor was seen in Anurag Basu's Barfi!. Ranbir had to play the role of a mute and deaf boy trying to cope up with life and love. He adorned the role so well that netizens could not stop themselves from loving his impeccable performance.

