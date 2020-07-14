Unseen Pic Of The Day: When Ranbir Kapoor’s Grandmother Posed With His Uncle

Ranbir Kapoor was known to share a close bond with his late grandmother Krishna Raj Kapoor who had passed away on October 1, 2018. Recently an unseen picture of her along with Ranbir's uncle Rajendra Nath has been going viral on social media. The rare picture has the two sharing a candid moment with each other.

Ranbir Kapoor's grandmother strikes a pose with his uncle

Talking about the picture, Krishna can be seen presumably feeding a piece of cake to Rajendra on the occasion of his birthday. Krishna who was known to be an epitome of elegance can be seen donning a white traditional attire along with a radiant makeup and a deep red lipstick. She can be seen looking at her brother in an endearing manner. Take a look at the beautiful unseen picture of Ranbir Kapoor's grandmother and uncle.

Ranbir Kapoor's throwback picture with his grandmother

Ranbir's many unseen pictures and videos with his grandmother often keep on resurfacing on social media. Recently, a throwback picture of the Sanju actor with his grandmother, grandfather Raj Kapoor and mother, Neetu Kapoor from a photoshoot has been going viral on social media. Take a look at the picture.

Ranbir's grandparents, Raj and Krishna tied the knot in 1946. Together, they had five children namely Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor, Rima Jain, and Ritu Nanda. Krishna Raj Kapoor's grandchildren include Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Karisma Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Meanwhile, Ranbir was last seen in the movie Sanju which was helmed by Rajkumar Hirani. Ranbir stepped into the shoes of actor Sanjay Dutt in the movie and his performance was much appreciated by the audience. The film also starred Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, and Sonam Kapoor in the lead roles.

Ranbir will soon be seen in the movie Brahmastra. The ambitious fantasy adventure flick will be helmed by Ayan Mukerji. The actor will be sharing the screen space with alleged ladylove Alia Bhatt for the first time in the film. The movie will also star megastar Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role. Apart from that, the actor will also be seen in the action flick Shershaah opposite Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor.

