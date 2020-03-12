Ranbir Kapoor's Luxury Car Collection As Of 2020 Revealed; Details And Pics Inside

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most celebrated and widely praised actors of Bollywood. He has stared in several blockbuster films and has been a lot in the news for several reasons. Earlier, there were rumours that the star is all set to marry Alia Bhatt and even their fake wedding invitation was flooding the social media platforms. Read on to know more about Ranbir Kapoor's car collection:

Ranbir Kapoor's car collection as of 2020 is here

Land Rover Range Rover Vogue

Land Rover Range Rover Vogue is one of the best cars in the luxury car collection own by Ranbir Kapoor. The car is costed at ₹ 1.82 Crores and the on-road price may differ from place to place. This car gives a mileage of 8.7-kilo meter per litter and has a 2993 to 4999 cc engine. It can seat up to five people with utmost comfort.

Audi R8

Audi R8 is one of the costliest cars in Ranbir Kapoor's carr collection. It is costed at ₹2. 72 crores. It offers a mileage of 6.71-kilometre per litter and has an engine of 5204 cc. The car works on Petrol and has a seating capacity of two people. Kapoor owns an orangeish red coloured Audi R8.

Mercedes G63 AMG

Ranbir Kapoor also owns a Mercedes G63 AMG, which is priced at around ₹ 2.19 Crores. It has a 3998 cc engine. It is a five-seater car and has a jeep-like design. Mercedes G63 AMG is one of the fastest cars in Ranbir Kapoor's car collection. Here is a photo of the car.

