Ranbir Kapoor's Movies That Are A Perfect Pick To Watch With Family

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most talented and versatile actors of Bollywood. He is just 34-year-old and has already established himself as a popular and successful Bollywood actor. Ranbir Kapoor is a personality whose real life is evidently reflected on screen. Ranbir has worked in more than 19 films throughout his acting career. The actor started his acting career with Bhansali's tragic romantic flick, Saawariya in 2007.

Ranbir Kapoor has also been the recipient of five Filmfare Awards for many of his movies such as Saawariya, Wake Up Sid, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Rockstar, and Barfi. Most of Ranbir Kapoor films are family entertainers and can be binged-watched with family. Here, we have compiled a list of such films for you-

Ranbir Kapoor films that you can watch with your family-

Sanju

'Sanju' movie is a real story based on Sanjay Dutt’s life. Vicky Kaushal played the role of Kamli, who was Sanjay’s best friend and Ranbir Kapoor was portraying the role of Sanjay Dutt. Ranbir Kapoor gave all his best efforts for the movie took the role of Kamli to the next level. This film is one of the best ones to watch with your family.

Wake Up Sid

The movie 'Wake Up Sid' of Ranbir Kapoor was a super hit movie. 'Sid' was one of the acclaimed characters of Ranbir Kapoor. The story of the movie is about a spoiled young adult who resided in Mumbai, who gains a new perspective in life after meeting a slightly older woman. The film was directed by Ayan Mukherjee.

Barfi

Barfi is an amazing film to watch. Ranbir Kapoor, Ileana D’cruz and Priyanka Chopra show their amazing acting prowess in the film. The film was a stunning portrayal of three young people who learn that love can neither be defined nor controlled by society's definition of normal and abnormal. Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra received a number of awards for their superb performance in the movie Barfi. Priyanka Chopra just perfectly aced the character of a girl with autism, named Jhhilmil. The film was an impeccable Anurag Basu’s directorial.

