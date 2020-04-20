Ranbir Kapoor's On-screen Best Buddies Will Give You Friendship Goals

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is widely known for his charming personality and attractive looks, besides his impressive acting chops. He managed to impress the audience with his incredible performances on screen and carved a niche for himself in the film industry. Kapoor has aced several comic and intense roles with sheer grace. Here, we have compiled some of Ranbir Kapoor’s movies featuring his best on-screen friends that will give you friendship goals.

Ranbir Kapoor’s best on-screen friends

1. Avinash from Yeh Jawaani hai Deewani

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani stars Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kalki Koechlin, alongside Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles. Kapur plays the role of Avinash, who is quite fond of Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor). Besides spending childhood with him, Bunny helps him financially during the crisis. Avinash also dreams about forming a venture and making Bunny his business partner. However, the latter leaves the country for further studies and the duo does not get closure. Therefore, eight years later, they meet but do not bond well. But Bunny realises that Avinash still loves him as he watched every episode of his show.

2. Tara from Tamasha

Tamasha, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles, was not a huge commercial success. However, the Imtiaz Ali-directorial won many fans' hearts. Kapoor plays the role of Ved, a carefree lad, who chooses engineering under his father’s pressure. He changes drastically before Tara (Deepika Padukone) meets him for the second time. She helps him realise his true self and motivates him to follow his dreams. More than a girlfriend, Tara assisted him like a best friend.

3. Prem’s group from Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani

Helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani revolves around a careless young man who falls in love with a Christian woman. Ranbir Kapoor plays the role of Prem, an irresponsible lad. He roams around with his friends and plays petty pranks besides running Happy Club with them. However, they motivate him to talk to his crush, Jenny (Katrina Kaif) and stay by his side every time he needs them. They also express how proud they are when he starts earning money to impress Jenny. Moreover, they are the ones who celebrate his union with her at the end.

