Ranbir Kapoor has appeared in a variety of movies over the years. Ranbir Kapoor has been part of films that have focused on love, pursuing dreams, politics, and much more. From being a casanova in Bachna Ae Haseeno to being an honest and dedicated salesman in Rocket Singh, Kapoor has showcased his talent and versatility as an actor, impressing critics on numerous occasions. Read on to know more about Ranbir Kapoor's characters who fought all odds to pursue their dreams.

Times when Ranbir Kapoor's characters fought all odds to pursue their dreams

Rockstar

Ranbir Kapoor's character in this film is a deeply passionate rock musician who is also in a tumultuous relationship with a married woman. The movie depicts his relationship with the woman while also focusing on his journey to becoming a successful musician. Rockstar won many awards and Ranbir Kapoor received immense praise for his role in the film. It stars Nargis Fakhri, alongside Ranbir, in the lead role.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

This is another film that depicts the fun side of Ranbir Kapoor. The film slowly builds Kapoor's character where initially he is shown as the flirty and chirpy guy who just wants to have fun to slowly revealing his dreams of traveling the world. This film showcases Ranbir Kapoor's character as Bunny in a different light. Bunny goes to all extent in the film to pursue his dream of traveling the world.

Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year

This is another film that showcases Ranbir Kapoor's character fighting his way to reach his goal. The film centers around the life of a salesman, Harpreet Singh Bedi who is laughed at by his peers and boss. Harpreet later builds his own company and proves his worth.

