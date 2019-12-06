Ranbir Kapoor is one of the finest actors in Bollywood today. The actor entered the industry with Sanjay Leela Bansali’s Saawariya (2007) and has not looked back since. After giving the Hindi film industry some cult classics like Rockstar (2011) and Barfi (2012), he has successfully created a unique place for himself in Bollywood. But, Ranbir’s career has been full of ups and downs, and he had to face many hardships throughout his career. There was a phase in the actor’s life when his movies didn’t do well at the box-office. Read ahead to know more:

Ranbir Kapoor’s movies that didn’t do well at the box office

Saawariya (2007)

Saawariya is a Sanjay Leela Bansali directorial. The movie included debutants Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor, and superstar Salman Khan in lead roles. The plot of the movie revolves around two souls who arrive in a small town; one on vacation, the other to meet a lover. They end up spending the most magical dream-like days of their lives in that town with each other.

Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year (2009)

Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year is a Shimit Amin directorial. The movie's cast included Ranbir Kapoor, Prem Chopra, and Mukesh Bhatt in lead roles. The plot of the movie revolves around a fresh graduate trying to find a balance between the maddening demands of the 'professional' way, and the way of his heart.

Besharam (2013)

Besharam is an Abhinav Kashyap directorial. The movie had Ranbir Kapoor, Pallavi Sharda, and Rishi Kapoor in lead roles. The plot of the movie revolved around a car thief, who falls in love with a woman whose car he has stolen.

Bombay Velvet (2015)

Bombay Velvet is an Anurag Kashyap directorial. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma in lead roles. The plot of the movie revolves around an ordinary man, who goes against all odds and forges his destiny to become a 'Big Shot'.

Roy (2015)

Roy is a Vikramjit Singh directorial. The movie had Ranbir Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Arjun Rampal in lead roles. The plot of the movie revolves around a successful film-maker, Kabir, who meets Ayesha and falls in love. He suffers heartbreak when she leaves him. Meanwhile, a thief named Roy undergoes a change of heart when he experiences love.

