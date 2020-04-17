Ranbir Kapoor Was Present At Alia's Birthday, And He Even Baked A Cake; Fresh Proof Here

Last month, Alia Bhatt celebrated her 27th birthday with friends and family. However, many portals reported that Ranbir Kapoor was missing from her birthday party. This was rather surprising to many of their fans, as the two have been dating for a while now. After these reports went viral, many fans speculated that Ranbir Kapoor had broken up with Alia Bhatt. However, these prior reports have now been disproved, as Ranbir Kapoor was indeed present at Alia Bhatt 27th birthday.

Ranbir Kapoor did attend Alia Bhatt's 27th birthday

After various reports claimed that Ranbir Kapoor missed Alia Bhatt's birthday, many fans started to spread rumours about their breakup. However, these rumours were quickly quashed when Alia Bhatt posted the above photo. In the caption for the image, Alia Bhatt mentioned that picture was clicked by her "fav photographer", Ranbir Kapoor.

More recently, a news organisation shared a video of Ranbir Kapoor's cook, Harsh. In the video, Harsh confirmed that Ranbir Kapoor was present at Alia Bhatt's birthday, debunking all the previous rumours. Moreover, the cook also revealed that Ranbir Kapoor baked a delicious cake for his lady love on her birthday.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are also busy spreading awareness about coronavirus during the lockdown. The two recently featured in a short film titled Family, in which they spread awareness about the pandemic alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra and Chiranjeevi. On the work front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen on the big screen in the film, Brahmastra.

Brahmastra is directed by Ayan Mukerji and also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a prominent role. The movie is set to release on December 04, 2020. The film will also be dubbed Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

