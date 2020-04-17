Ranbir Kapoor & Sachin Tendulkar Enjoy Sunny Day Out In Neetu Kapoor's Throwback Post

Almost every Bollywood celebrity is trying to spread the awareness of coronavirus along with sharing some positivity through the medium of their social media profiles. Actor Neetu Kapoor also took to her Instagram to wish for all the sufferings to end with a wonderful post. She posted pictures of her son and actor Ranbir Kapoor playing cricket with the Masterblaster Sachin Tendulkar.

Here is what Neetu Kapoor posted:

Neetu Kapoor posted two pictures on her Instagram. The first one shows Ranbir in mid-action as he swings his bat. He can be seen in a grey sweatshirt and black loose pants with boots and sunglasses. The second picture is of Ranbir standing with Sachin Tendulkar sharing a joke and laughing as they get clicked by the camera. Sachin can also be seen wearing a great sweater with black pants.

Neetu Kapoor certainly seems to be a proud mother, which can be seen through the post. In the caption of the post, she wished that people had to power to knock out all sickness, suffering, and viruses in the same way as Ranbir can be seen doing in the picture. Neetu Kapoor wrote:

"Wish we had the power to Knock all Sickness Stress Sufferings Viruses out of this planet."

Rumours flying around social media has brought Ranbir Kapoor into the limelight as people claim that he is quarantining with his girlfriend and actor Alia Bhatt. Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan had revealed that the two sisters are not together currently. This made people wonder whether the two lovebirds are spending time together.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is all set to star in the movie Brahmastra. It is directed by his close friend and director Ayan Mukerji. The movie stars Ranbir alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Akkineni Nagarjuna. Brahmastra will be releasing in the month of December.

