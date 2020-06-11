Ranbir Kapoor's Philanthropic Works That Has Helped Various People Over The Years

Ranbir Kapoor is an established Bollywood actor. But apart from acting, Ranbir Kapoor also supports and funds a lot of charities and NGOs. Ranbir Kapoor is also the vice-captain of the All-Stars Football Club, which is a celebrity football club working for raising money for charity. Ranbir Kapoor is fond of football and in March 2013, he played a game to raise funds for the Magic Funds Organisation, which is an NGO for underprivileged kids. After that in the year 2016, he performed in the documentary series Girls with Goals. This documentary series was to create awareness about the cause and promote funds for YUWA. YUWA is an all-girls football team in the state of Jharkhand.

Also read | Ranbir Kapoor And Sanjay Dutt Starrer 'Shamshera' To Resume Shooting Soon?

Ranbir Kapoor's philanthropic work for various NGO's

Ranbir Kapoor also funds and supports Shabana Azmi's Mijwan Welfare Society for the empowerment of the girl child and is the goodwill ambassador of the organisation. Mijwan Welfare Society is an NGO that supports and helps empower women. Ranbir Kapoor is always on the forefront to support environmental charities, and hence in the year 2011, he donated money to the Community Water Initiative, a charitable association owned by PepsiCo. After that, in the year 2012, he featured in a short film, filmed by Zoya Akhtar, alongside other celebrities to create awareness about breast cancer.

Also read | When Alia Bhatt's Father Mahesh Bhatt Had The Wittiest Title For Ranbir Kapoor's Biopic

Ranbir Kapoor participated in an auction on eBay in the year 2013, the procedure was that the highest auction-goer would get an opportunity to interact with Ranbir. The profits were donated to "Save the Children", a non-profit organisation that raised funds for the households in Uttarakhand which were flood-affected. In the same year, he also essayed in a celebrity commercial produced by the National Film Development Corporation of India, which was presented to create awareness about compulsory children's education.

Also read | Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone Or Ranbir-Katrina: Which Pair Impressed Audience More?

After that in December 2014, Ranbir Kapoor became a part of another eBay auction. For that auction, the Phiran that Ranbir wore in the film Rockstar was sold, and its income went to the redevelopment of the flood-shrunken states of Kashmir and Assam. Ranbir Kapoor had also adjoined a movement that was run to collect donations for the sufferers of the April 2015 Nepal earthquake. After that in the same year, Ranbir disseminated 2,000 raincoats to the Mumbai traffic police as gratitude and thankfulness for their incredible service that they give during the heavy monsoon. In 2018, Ranbir Kapoor joined forces with Aamir Khan's "Paani Foundation" to help local farmers and villagers suffering from drought in parts of the state of Maharashtra.

Also read | When Ranbir Kapoor Was All Praises About DeepVeer's Relationship & Onscreen Chemistry

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.