Ranbir Kapoor And Sanjay Dutt Starrer 'Shamshera' To Resume Shooting Soon?

It has been around 10 days since the state government has allowed the filmmakers to shoot while following certain guidelines. So, many directors have started to move forward with the resumption of their projects that were left midway amid the COVID-19 outbreak. According to reports, Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor are among the first actors to return to work. There are almost four days of patchwork left on their action-adventure flick, Shamshera.

Makers of Shamshera to resume shooting

Reports suggest that Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera’s principal shoot was finished when the government announced nation-wide lockdown. So, director Karan Malhotra and his team utilized the work-from-home period by initiating the post-production work. Talking about the next step of action, Karan Malhotra and production company Yash Raj Films’ head honcho Aditya Chopra has planned to film the remaining part of Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera inside the YRF studio with limited crew and while keeping the logistics, safety precautions and government guidelines in mind.

As per a report, the shoot dates have not been confirmed yet. The makers of Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera have been waiting for approval from the Producers’ Guild. Moreover, they have sought the permission of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees to assist daily wagers in resuming work on the film project.

About Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera

Shamshera stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Vaani Kapoor in the leading roles. Helmed by Karan Malhotra, the action-adventure movie is set in the 1800s. It follows a dacoit tribe who took charge and fought for their rights during the Colonial rule in the country and sought independence against the British. Ranbir Kapoor will be seen playing the double role of the titular character and his father in Shamshera. On the other hand, Vaani Kapoor will portray the role of a dancer.

Meanwhile, there are other big Bollywood projects which will resume their shooting soon. According to reports, Ajay Devgn’s sports drama movie Maidaan, Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, Salman Khan’s Radhe, Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj, and Kangana Ranaut’s Thailavi are some of the movies that will proceed to complete their filming. Reportedly, the makers of Radhe and Prithviraj have decided to release their films during the Diwali holidays.

