Ranbir Kapoor Is A Huge Fan Of New York Yankees & These Pics Are Proof

Ranbir Kapoor is passionate about not just cinema. Kapoor is a fan of a couple of actors, actresses, luxury brands, and sports teams too. The star is in love with The New York Yankees. Ranbir Kapoor has been seen wearing his New York Yankees cap on multiple occasions. Listed below are Ranbir Kapoor's photos showcasing how big a fan he is of the team, New York Yankees. Read on to know more details about the story:

READ:Deepika Padukone Opens Up On Being Cheated In Her Past Relationship,hints At Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor is a huge fan of New York Yankees and these pics are proof

READ:Here's Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan And Sanjay Dutt's Favourite Numbers

READ:Sanjay Dutt Praises Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt, Calls Them 'great Talents Of Our Country'

READ:Ranbir Kapoor & Alia's 'Brahmastra' Shoot Cancelled Amid Coronavirus Outbreak: Reports

Actor Ranbir Kapoor is a huge fan of New York Yankees and has donned the favorite cap on multiple instances. Be it on the sets of his movie, Tamasha or during family events, Kapoor was spotted donning the signature cap at various events. Kapoor is so much in love with the cap that he is seen wearing the same cap at different events. Ranbir Kapoor is a huge fan of caps, hats, and beanies. The actor is seen donning colorful hats and beanies not only on vacations but also during his movie shoots.

READ:Ranbir Kapoor Turns Into A DJ For Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'? See Unseen Picture

READ:Ranbir Kapoor's Luxury Car Collection As Of 2020 Revealed; Details And Pics Inside

READ:Evelyn Sharma And Ranbir Kapoor's Throwback Pic From YJHD Will Make Fans Nostalgic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.