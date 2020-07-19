Ranbir Kapoor's 'Pocket Mein Rocket' Song Making From 'Rocket Singh: Salesman Of The Year'

Ranbir Kapoor's Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year earned him several awards and accolades. The movie is best known for the actor's performance, the songs and various other aspects. Songs like Pocket Mein Rocket Hai featuring Ranbir Kapoor received praises.

The song, Pocket Mein Rocket Hai is sung by Benny Dayal and Neeraj Shridhar. Having a run time of 4:44 minutes, the song remains to be one of the longest-running songs from the movie. Pocket Mein Rocket Hai is composed by popular musical duos, Salim-Sulaiman and the lyrics are penned by Jaideep Sahni. The song managed to earn over a whopping 1 million views on YouTube. Having said that, here is what went into the making of Ranbir Kapoor's Pocket Mein Rocket Hai song.

Making of Ranbir Kapoor's 'Pocket Mein Rocket Hai' song

The director of the film shared that the concept of the song is to showcase a man after hours in a company and who is forced to stay back. The composers of the movie shared that they wanted to bring in simplicity to the song and hence they should use the whistle sound. The writer shared that they wanted to showcase the frustration of overworking and they found the concept to be funny. The makers also shared that they wanted to showcase the frustration through the scenes as well as the music.

Ranbir Kapoor's Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year is directed by Shimit Amin and produced by Aditya Chopra. The 2009 comedy-drama film features Ranbir Kapoor, Gauhar Khan, Shazahn Padamsee and Prem Chopra in key roles. The film received mixed reviews from the viewers, however, Ranbir Kapoor's performance was widely appreciated. Ranbir Kapoor was nominated for Screen Awards for Best Actor for his performance. Shazahn Padamsee made her debut with the comedy-drama film and she also bagged nominations for Stardust Awards for Breakthrough Performance in the movie.

The film bagged nominations for various aspects including performance, the comic role by D Santosh, background music by Salim-Sulaiman, dialogues and story by Jaideep Sahni and others. Salim-Sulaiman bagged nominations for Screen Awards for Best Background Music. They composed the song Pocket Mein Rocket Hai.

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju. The film released in the year 2018 and Kapoor played the role of Sanjay Dutt in the movie. The actor will next be seen in Shamshera and Brahmastra. The film Brahmastra featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt is one of the highly anticipated movies.

