Ranbir Kapoor's 'Shamshera' Might Release Before 'Brahmastra' After Lockdown?

Ranbir Kapoor’s much-awaited fantasy film, Brahmastra might not be his first film to release post the Coronavirus related lockdown. According to a leading daily, Shamshera is expected to release before Brahmastra which was slated to release in December 2020. Quite some work is reportedly pending on Brahmastra which cannot be finished in a short time.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra will not be his first release post lockdown?

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra is one of the most anticipated films of the year 2020. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and superstar Amitabh Bachchan while it is being directed by Ayan Mukerji. After pushing the date forward multiple times, the team fixed the final date for release as December 4, 2020.

It was initially scheduled to release in the summer of 2020 but could not be pulled off due to pending work on the VFX which the makers did not want to hurry with. According to a report by a leading news portal, Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera has a higher chance of hitting the theatre before Brahmastra does.

With the ongoing Coronavirus related lockdown in place, it is not yet confirmed if Brahmastra will hit the theatres in December as the work has come to a halt. However, in the case of Shamshera, the film has already reached its post-production stage and the team has reportedly been putting in a lot of efforts from their homes so that the deadlines can be met. The shoot of the film was also wrapped up early this year which leaves relatively less work pending in such an unprecedented situation.

Brahmastra, on the other hand, is yet to have a major portion shot while the VFX also requires a lot of attention according to various reports.

Read When Aishwarya Rai Revealed How Ranbir Kapoor Bluffed About His 10th Grade Results

Also read 16-year-old Ranbir Kapoor Looks Totally Unrecognisable At 1999 'Aa Ab Laut Chalen' Event

About Shamshera

Shamshera is an upcoming action-adventure film which is expected to hit the theatres on July 31, 2020. The plot of this film revolves around a story set in the 1800 era under British ruled India. The film is based on the story in Howard Pyle’s Merry Adventures of Robin Hood. The film is being directed by Karan Malhotra who has also contributed to the story of the film. Shamshera stars actors like Aahana Kumra, Ranbir Kapoor, and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles.

Read Anushka Sharma Reveals Why She Finds Ranbir Kapoor 'super Annoying'

Also read Ranbir Kapoor Or Shaheen Bhatt, Who Is The One Behind Alia Bhatt's Haircut?

Image courtesy: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.