Unseen Pic Of The Day: Ranbir Kapoor Looks Absolutely Shaadi-ready In This Avatar

Ranbir Kapoor is often touted to be one of the most charming and flamboyant actors of Bollywood. Ranbir Kapoor has also starred in films that went on to be both critically acclaimed and commercially successful. Much to the happiness of Ranbir Kapoor's fans, the actor often has his throwback or unseen pictures doing rounds on the internet despite him not being on any social media sites.

Ranbir Kapoor gives some major wedding vibes in this throwback picture

Recently, a throwback picture of Ranbir Kapoor has been going viral on social media wherein he can be seen at his sister Riddhima Kapoor's wedding. However, the highlight of the picture is Ranbir Kapoor looking dapper in a grey embellished sherwani. Ranbir Kapoor has also opted for an elaborate gorgeous padgi. Despite the occasion being his sister's wedding, Ranbir Kapoor is looking every bit the handsome groom himself. Take a look at Ranbir Kapoor's throwback picture.

Ranbir Kapoor baked a cake for ladylove Alia Bhatt on her birthday

Meanwhile, it is not a hidden fact that Ranbir Kapoor's alleged ladylove Alia Bhatt celebrated her 27th birthday with her close friends and family. However, speculations were rife that Ranbir Kapoor was missing from her birthday party. This was rather surprising as well as disappointing to many of their fans, as the two have been dating for a while now.

According to media sources, Ranbir Kapoor's cook, Harsh revealed to an online portal that the Rockstar actor was indeed present at Alia's house during her birthday. Not only this, but the cook also revealed that Ranbir Kapoor baked a delicious cake for his lady love on her special day. On the work front, Ranbir will soon be seen opposite Alia for the first time in the movie Brahmastra. It will be helmed by their close friend and director Ayan Mukherji.

