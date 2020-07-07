'Black Widow' Makers Get Fans Hooked With Unseen Pictures Of Natasha, Yelena & Taskmaster

MCU’s standalone film, Black Widow has been getting a lot of attention after a set of pictures from the film were released. The fans were already excited for the start of a new saga in the MCU and these pictures have just hyped them up even more. Read more to know about MCU’s upcoming film, Black Widow.

Makers share a set of pictures from the film Black Widow

The recent pictures shared by the makers give the viewers an in-depth look at Taskmaster's suit. Not only the suit but these pictures also show some never-seen-before pictures of Yelena Belova and Natasha Romanoff. This is the first time the makers have revealed anything related to the super-villain, Taskmaster. The pictures feature some concept art of the villain’s outfit and some snaps from the showdown with Scarlett Johansson's character. The leading star, Scarlett Johansson also spoke to a news house about her character and why exactly is she doing this standalone film.

Scarlett Johansson says that there was no reason to do a Black Widow standalone film unless they can dig deep and be brave. Scarlett is very happy with all the work they have done on the Marvel Studios films. She wishes to make her standalone film, Black Widow as satisfying as Avengers: Endgame and this is not just for the fans, but also for herself. She explains that the film gives the opportunity for some sort of healing and understanding as to why Natasha decides to make that ultimate sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame. The film, Black Widow belongs to the new saga of the MCU called Phase 4. Since the release of Avengers: Endgame, the fans have been waiting for the kickstart of the upcoming era called Phase 4. Read more to know about future plans of the Marvel franchise.

More about the MCU

Avengers: Endgame marked the end of the Infinity Saga and has now started a new journey called Phase 4. The new storyline will have some familiar superheroes like Black Widow, Black Panther, and Spiderman. The MCU fans have been waiting for a new film to be released. The makers have also announced some release dates for the upcoming films. Here are some upcoming Marvel movies with their potential release dates.

Black Widow: Nov 06, 2020

The Eternals: Feb 12, 2021

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings: May 07, 2021

