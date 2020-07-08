Kamya Panjabi Shares An Unseen Picture With Shalabh; Says 'wanted To Say I Love You'

Television actor Kamya Panjabi is currently busy shooting for the much-acclaimed show Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki in Mumbai. But seems like the actor is missing her husband Shalabh Dang, who is reportedly in Delhi, as she recently took to her social media handle to express her love for him.

Taking to Instagram, Kamya shared an unseen picture from their wedding day which is completely unmissable. In the picture, the actor can be seen sporting a lovely red and gold lehenga along with traditional jewellery. She also looked opted for a bright natural makeup which suited her look. Shalabh, on the other hand, looks handsome as he can be seen wearing a golden and red sherwani.

Along with this picture, the actor also penned a sweet note for a husband. She wrote, “Hello Husband, just wanted to say I Love You”. Check out the picture below.

Seeing this photo uploaded by his wife, Shalabh soon went on to leave a comment on the post. He wrote saying “Love you so much”. Check out his reply below.

Also read | Kamya Punjabi Heads To Mumbai With Daughter To Resume 'Shakti' Shoot; Fans React

Apart from this cute banter, the duo often goes on to share several other posts on their social media handle. Right from sharing throwback posts to their recent pics, the couple has been sharing it all. Fans also cannot get enough from their posts as they are constantly commenting on every picture praising them for their love for each other.

Earlier to this post, the Shalabh shared another adorable of them. In the picture, she can be seen sporting an elaborate blouse and a purple coloured saree. She also opted for a one-side sleek hairdo and nude makeup. While he can be seen wearing a black tuxedo with a white shirt. He also penned a sweet note for her. Take a look.

Also read | Kamya Punjabi Hits Back At Trolls Who Slammed Her For Wasting Water

On the work front

Kamya has reportedly begun filming for the show Shakti along with the entire cast and crew. It is also reported that new episodes of the show, Shakti will begin from July 13, 2020, onward at 8 pm on Colors channel. Kamya also shared pictures of the cast maintaining precautions while being on set. Take a look below.

Also read | From Sujal-Kashish To Mihir-Tulsi: 5 Iconic On-screen Pairs From Ekta Kapoor Daily Soaps

Also read | Jennifer Winget's Longest-running Daily Soaps: 'Dill Mill Gaye' To 'Sangam'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.