Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka pens touching note for 'soulmate' on Raksha Bandhan

The strong bond between a brother and sister was marked on the occasion on Raksha Bandhan, celebrated in India and around the world on Monday. The day is marked by the rituals of the sister tying the rakhi on the brother’s wrist, performing puja and giving him a sweet, while the latter acknowledges it by gifting her and promising to protect her. As netizens shareD pictures of the ceremony and marked the occasion with loving notes for their siblings, even Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters got emotional on Raksha Bandhan.

Sushant’s sister pens note on Raksha Bandhan

Celebrating their first Raksha Bandhan without Sushant, who passed away in June, his sisters penned heartwarming notes for the actor. The Chhichhore star was the youngest of five children, and one of his sisters Priyanka shared an adorable snap, where the duo is all smiles with their dog in their arms.

Calling SSR her ‘soulmate’, she wrote that she was missing the actor ‘immensely’. She added that she did not have enough words to describe her ‘void’, and that the late star will always be in her heart.

Missing u immensely my soulmate @itsSSR; you will always be in my heart.... no words to describe the void. pic.twitter.com/zZTYr8v6zO — Priyanka Singh (@withoutthemind) August 3, 2020

Another sister of Sushant, Shweta Singh Kriti also recalled memories of a little Sushant getting the Rakhis tied by his sisters and and his mother helping him give money to them in return. She expressed her love for the actor and added that he will always be their ‘PRIDE.’

‘Justice’ for SSR

Sushant’s sisters Shweta and Priyanka have sought a CBI probe in Sushant’s death, that took place at his residence in Mumbai’s Bandra on June 14. The duo even wrote to the Prime Minister, highlighting the ‘obstruction’ caused to Bihar Police, who have arrived in Mumbai to probe the case, after registering an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and six others. They hoped that their brother gets ‘justice.’

In the light of obstructions caused to #BiharPolice in the case of @itsSSR ,we humbly demand #CBIforShushant . My brother deserves justice. @PMOIndia @AmitShah, @NitishKumar, help us in the fair probe in the interest of justice #CBIForSSRHomicideCase — Priyanka Singh (@withoutthemind) August 1, 2020

