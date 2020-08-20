Randeep Hooda's Birthday: 10 Powerful Dialogues Of The Actor That Will Move His Fans

Actor Randeep Hoda is celebrating his birthday on August 20. Randeep is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood and has time and again managed to wow his audiences. Born in Rohtak, Haryana, he made his debut in Bollywood with Mira Nair's film Monsoon Wedding (2001) but gained much of fame later for Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai (2010) and thereon. So to commemorate the actor on his birthday, here are a few iconic dialogues from his movies:

Randeep Hooda's dialogues

1. From Jism 2, on love and war

Yeh duniya pyar ki sirf baatein karti hai, chalti jung pe hai

2. From Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, on crime

Jurm ke raaste kitne bhi makhmali kyun na hoo, khatam toh jail ke kambal mein hi hote hai

3. From Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, on habit

Agar kisi cheez ki lat padh jaye, toh woh lat aadmi ki pehchaan ban jaati hai

4. From Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, on limits

Garam joshi achchi cheez hai, lekin agar hadh se badh jaye toh khud ko jaala deti hai

5. From Murder 3, on forgiveness

Agar tum mujhe maaf nahi karogi, toh main khud ko maaf nahi kar paonga

6. From John Day, on pain

John Day Movie Promotion in Indore with @RandeepHooda BigBro pic.twitter.com/zjtmrOqhZd — Ishan Mishra | Growth Hacker (@IshanConsult) September 9, 2013

Dard hum mein nahi, hum dard ko chunte hai

7. From John Day, on the world

3. JOHN DAY - not a great movie but very weird and a lot of fun. randeep is incredible & completely deranged. also stars his irl mentor & absolute legend naseeruddin shah <333 pic.twitter.com/tw9M1QkDUl — sydney taylor (@WildPalmCity) April 25, 2020

Mera aur is duniya ka ajeeb rishta ha, we both hate each other equally

8. From Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, on patriotism

Desh se wafaadari kisi ek shaksh se gaddari se kahin zyada badhkar hoti hai

9. From Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, on events

Gaadi chahe kitni bhi tezz ho, usse rokne ke liye ek keel kafi hai

10. From Sarabjit

Yeh lakeeran na badhi dheet hai ... mutthi mein toh band ho jaati hai par qaabu mein nahi aati

Promo Pic Credit: Randeep Hoda's Instagram

