Randeep Hooda Quiz: Can You Guess The Character Names Based On The Movie?

Randeep Hooda is one of the most critically acclaimed actors in Bollywood. The actor was born on August 20, 1976. He is known to have been featured in several blockbuster films as well as arthouse movies. The actor also has a master's degree in Human Resource Management. For the fans of the actor, here is a piece of good news. Take this Randeep Hooda movie quiz if you have seen most of the actor's films. Answers of the quiz will be provided at the bottom of the quiz. Here's the Randeep Hooda film quiz:

Randeep Hooda movie quiz for fans

In the film Once Upon A Time in Mumbaai, Ajay Devgn played the role of a don named Sultan Mirza. His character is based on Haji Mastan, a real-life goon. What is the name of the character played by Hooda in the film?

OPTIONS

A. Patrick Sultan

B. Shoaib Khan

C. Commissioner Damodar Deshmukh Pant

D. ACP Agnel Wilson

In the film Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster, Randeep Hooda plays the role of Babloo, who are the other two actors that feature in the lead along with Randeep Hooda?

OPTIONS:

Jimmy Sheirgill and Mahi Gill

Guru Dutt and Meera Kumari

Sanjay Dutt and Kajol

Ajay Devgn and Tabu

In the 2012 flick Cocktail, Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Daina Penty play the lead roles. It also features Boman Irani and Dimple in the supporting roles. Hooda plays a negative role in the film. Guess his character's name:

OPTIONS:

A. Kunal Kaamda

B. Kunal Ahuja

C. Anil Raheja

D. Sunil Dabbawala

Randeep Hooda was a part of the Murder franchise as he was the lead in the third part of the film. Guess the names of the actors who shared the big-screen with Hooda in the film.

OPTIONS

A. Aditi Rao Hydari and Sara Loren

B. Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty

C. Tabu and Madhuri Dixit

D. Malika Sherawat and Lisa Haydon

In the film Kick, Randeep Hood is seen sharing the big screen with actor Salman Khan. What is the name of the characters played by Salman Khan and Hooda?

OPTION:

A. Devi Lal Singh and ACP Himanshu Tyagi

B. Devi Sharma and ACP Kasturi Dhar

C. Devi D'Souza and ACP Deenanath Chauhan

D. Devi D'mello and Constable Victor Souze

ANSWERS:

ACP Agnel Wilson

Jimmy Sheirgill and Mahi Gill

Kunal Ahuja

Aditi Rao Hydari and Sara Loren

Devi Lal Singh and ACP Himanshu Tyagi

