Randeep Hooda Calls For Action Against Deforestation Ahead Of Wildlife Conservation Day

Just ahead of the Wildlife Conservation Day that falls on December 4, actor Randeep Hooda highlighted the importance of preserving biodiversity and creating awareness around it. Randeep who has been vocal about several environmental issues in the past addressed the issue of deforestation during a conversation with Hindustan Times. According to him, deforestation is an alarming issue that needs to be addressed immediately.

Randeep Hooda shares his thoughts on environmental conservation

While talking about the same, Randeep said that people need to understand the importance of having all these different creatures that they share the planet with, the importance of them in the way that even if one of these goes missing, it has a negative impact on the other. While sharing his thoughts on preserving biodiversity, the actor said that this is the only way people can survive along with the planet.

The actor also urged people to protest against any kind of deforestation as it will, have serious effects leading to loss of habitat of the wildlife. According to the 44-year-old, the loss of wildlife is the loss of the delicate balance of mother earth that’ll affect the people because they share the planet with them. Elaborating more on the pressing issues concerning wildlife conversation, he shares one of the biggest concerns in India in recent times is deforestation in the name of development.

Giving an account of the deforested land in the country, the actor said that more than a thousand square kilometers of the protected forest have been denotified in the last few decades, which is probably the largest chunk ever. Adding, he said that people should be alarmed, protest, and appeal to the government or any ruling bodies that deforestation should be stopped because this means millions of species of plants and animals going through a habitat loss.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is all set to make his digital debut with a Jio Studios and Gold Mountain Pictures project. The actor will feature in and as Inspector Avinash, which will be based on Avinash Mishra’s life and directed by Neerraj Pathak. It is a cop thriller based on the real-life of super cop Avinash Mishra and Hooda plays the titular role in the movie, marking his digital debut. The show will be helmed by Neerraj Pathak, who is also producing it along with Krishan Chowdhary.

(Image credit: Randeep Hooda/ Instagram)

