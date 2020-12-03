Randeep Hooda to narrate 'Ladakh Warriors:The Sons of the Soil' show, says 'its an honour'

Discovery+ has launched a special show for its viewers in the country titled Ladakh Warriors: The Sons of the Soil that features popular celebrities. Apart from this show, Discovery launched two other shows including Mission Frontline, featuring Rana Daggubati, and Secrets of Sinauli: Discovery of the Century, presented by filmmaker Neeraj Pandey along with Manoj Bajpayee as a host. Randeep shared a poster of the show and expressed his excitement about being a part of the show.

Randeep Hooda to narrate Ladakh Warriors: The Sons of the Soil story

In the post, the Kick actor mentioned that it is an honour for him to narrate Ladakh Warriors: The Sons of the Soil which showcases the grueling training of these warriors at the highest Regimental Centre in the world Premieres 9th Dec, exclusively on discovery+ app.” Several fans of the actor were quick enough to express their love for the actor and his choice of films. One of the users wrote, “Will watch.” Another user wrote, “I admire them so much - God Bless them.” A third user wrote, “Looking forward to this one.” Another user wrote, “waiting.”

Read: Randeep Hooda Watches A Play At An Already Housefull Prithvi Theatre; Shares Pic

Read: Randeep Hooda To Make His Digital Debut With Neerraj Pathak's 'Inspector Avinash'



Mission Frontline highlights the life of Military Forces fighting at the border to keep the country safe. On the show, Rana Daggubati will experience the difficult life of a soldier and live with the Border Security Force at Jaisalmer. Talking about Mission Frontline, Rana Daggubati issued a press statement and said, "It gives me immense pleasure to have an opportunity to live a day in the life of BSF Jawans. Having played the role of a soldier before, I can say that the real life of a soldier is very different from reel life. They are our real heroes and what they do for this country is unimaginable. I thank discovery+ for bringing such a project that will give the people of this country a chance to get a glimpse into the lives of BSF and motivate the youth to serve the country."

Presented by Neeraj Pandey and hosted by Manoj Bajpayee, Secrets of Sinauli: Discovery of the Century, in collaboration with Archeological Survey of India, unveils the mysteries behind the excavations of Sinauli (a village in Uttar Pradesh) Ladakh Warriors: The Sons of the Soil will premiere on Discovery+ on December 9, while Secrets of Sinauli and Mission Frontline's premiere dates haven't been announced yet.

Read: Randeep Hooda Remembers The Dog Squad That Helped Out In The Mumbai Terror Attacks

Read: Randeep Hooda, Ileana D'Cruz Wrap Up 'Unfair And Lovely' Schedule, Share Memories

(Image credit: Randeep Hooda/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.