Randeep Hooda To Make His Digital Debut With Neerraj Pathak's 'Inspector Avinash'

Randeep Hooda is all set to make his web series debut with a Jio Studios and Gold Mountain Pictures project. The actor will feature in and as Inspector Avinash, which will be based on Avinash Mishra’s life and directed by Neerraj Pathak. Read along to know more about the project and what Hooda has to say about it.

Randeep Hooda’s digital debut in Inspector Avinash

Jio Studios and Gold Mountain Pictures have roped in Randeep Hooda for their upcoming web series Inspector Avinash. It is a cop thriller based on the real-life of super cop Avinash Mishra and Hooda plays the titular role in the movie, marking his digital debut. The show will be helmed by Neerraj Pathak, who is also producing it along with Krishan Chowdhray. The action-drama will be set in Uttar Pradesh and the shooting commences in December, Randeep will be seen in portraying the life of the famed cop as he dealt with the criminal activities in the North Indian state.

As he spoke about the web-series in a recent media interview, Randeep said, “I look forward to exploring new challenging roles with each of my characters and Inspector Avinash gives me a fabulous opportunity to do that. It’s a highly inspiring and interesting role based on true life events of a super cop. I believe in Neerraj’s vision for the show and can’t wait to begin filming this thrilling cop drama. This is also my first collaboration with Jio Studios, and I am looking forward to this association.”

While Neerraj Pathak spoke about the movie and expressed being glad that the production house believed in his vision. He said in the interview, “I am very glad Jio Studios believed in my vision and came on board to back the project. Randeep Hooda is ideal for reprising the role of a super cop & will add an interesting dimension to the character, we are very excited to have him play the lead. We commence shooting next month in December”.

With inputs from PR

